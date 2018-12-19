Mathews Park, Skating Ice Loop is now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of FSJ has been flooding the Mathews Skating Ice Loop and it is now open for people to skate upon.

The City of FSJ has finished the construction of their Mathew’s Park Skating Ice Loop by building a base with snow and water and using additional water to flood the space with the temperatures to create the Ice of the loop.

For the third year, the Skating Ice Loop is a very popular place for residents to enjoy going out to enjoy, with its location and being able to skate through the trees makes for a scenic and beautiful experience.

- Advertisement -

This is an appreciated space for the community as it is well used and respected. To ensure everyone that is using the Skating Ice Loop continues to enjoy their time and be safe, rules are in place and everyone’s cooperation is appreciated.

Hours of Skating are from Dawn until Dusk