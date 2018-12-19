3.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Mathews Park, Skating Ice Loop is now open
News

Mathews Park, Skating Ice Loop is now open

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of FSJ has been flooding the Mathews Skating Ice Loop and it is now open for people to skate upon.

The City of FSJ has finished the construction of their Mathew’s Park Skating Ice Loop by building a base with snow and water and using additional water to flood the space with the temperatures to create the Ice of the loop.

For the third year, the Skating Ice Loop is a very popular place for residents to enjoy going out to enjoy, with its location and being able to skate through the trees makes for a scenic and beautiful experience.

- Advertisement -

This is an appreciated space for the community as it is well used and respected. To ensure everyone that is using the Skating Ice Loop continues to enjoy their time and be safe, rules are in place and everyone’s cooperation is appreciated.

Hours of Skating are from Dawn until Dusk

  • When the Green Flag is posted the loop is Good to Skate, the Red Flag means No Skating
  • Always Skate to the left on the loop and watch for uneven surfaces and elevation changes
  • Children 12 and under must be supervised by an adult
  • Skate at your own risk – In case of emergency call 911
  • To report ice damage call City Hall – 250.787.8150
  • No food or drink, glass containers, or fires permitted
  • No racing, speed skating or chain skating

 

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleRegional District sends Letter of Appreciation to Saulteau First Nation on Caribou Recovery

RECENT STORIES

News

Regional District sends Letter of Appreciation to Saulteau First Nation on Caribou Recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has sent a letter of appreciation to the Saulteau First...
Read more
News

Fourth application for non-medical cannabis retail store location received

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A fourth application has now been submitted to the City of FSJ under the...
Read more
News

Fraser to attend Roundtable meeting in Prince George

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Taylor Mayor, Rob Fraser, announced at the Council meeting on Monday that he will attend the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Nutcracker Ballet, experience the magic this holiday season.

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This December the Nutcracker will be presented at the North Peace Cultural Centre to bring something more during the...

Fort St. John Flyers to host Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on...

Fort St. John Huskies host Dawson Creek Junior Canucks tonight

CRTC reducing unsolicited and illegitimate calls to Canadians

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.