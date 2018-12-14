1.6 C
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
News

Meeting with Federal officials about Caribou Recovery cancelled

Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says a meeting was scheduled between Area E Director Dan Rose and Federal Ministry of Environment and Climate Change but was cancelled at the request of Province of B.C.

Rose says the meeting between the PRRD and the Federal Government was scheduled for Monday, December 10 to discuss their concerns with the Southern Mountain Caribou.  The meeting was cancelled the day before.

Rose said Thursday; the PRRD has been working with the Federal Government.  “The Federal Government was quite concerned with the lack of transparency and engagement by the Provincial Government in the creation of the caribou recovery plan.”

Rose wants the current plan to be suspended until a comprehensive impact analysis is completed on all socioeconomic impacts of any changes to land use in the B.C. Peace.

This is the second meeting with the PRRD that has been cancelled by the Province.  The Province was supposed to meet with the Board at the beginning of December, but the meeting was cancelled when the Province discovered the meeting would be open to the public.

The Regional District says they are continuing to advocate for an open conversation with the Province, Federal Government and local governments regarding the status of the discussions about caribou recovery activities west of Chetwynd.

Over 17,000 people have signed a petition against the proposed Caribou Recovery Plan.  You can see the petition and sign it here.

Author

Adam Reaburn
