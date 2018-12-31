Middleton and Lindner performing well with teams at Junior Provincial Championships

VERNON, B.C. – Two local curlers are competing at the B.C. Junior Provincial Championship in Vernon.

Sterling Middleton and Hannah Lindner have been at Provincials since December 27, with the event wrapping up on January 1, 2019.

For the Junior Men’s standings, Sterling Middleton’s team, Team Tardi is currently in first place with six wins, one loss.

In the first draw, Team Tardi won 10-2 over Team Umbach.

In the second draw, they won with a close loss of 7-6 to Team Colwell.

In the third draw, Team Tardi would bounce back with a win of 8-2 over Team Marshall.

Team Tardi would continue their strong winning streak eventually placing them to Draw 14, with hopes of earning the Champions on January 1. They are currently waiting to see who they will be facing in that draw.

For the Ladies standings, Hannah Lindner’s team, Team Guidos is at a final fourth place with four wins, three losses.

They played a total of seven draws during the Championship.

For current B.C. Junior Provincial Championship standings, you can visit the Curl B.C. website.