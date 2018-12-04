-2.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. Supplied photo.
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Plecas controversy trumps Horgan
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Plecas controversy trumps Horgan

Dan Davies

This was not the way Premier John Horgan wanted to end the fall session of the Legislature.

Our Premier would have liked to boast about how many bills were passed and showcase all of his government’s big-spending announcements. Instead, British Columbians are left wondering just what the heck is going on in Victoria? The spectacle involving House Speaker Darryl Plecas and his controversial removal of senior management at the Legislature has shaken Horgan’s government right to the core.

The controversy has also dominated the airwaves and squeezed out any ‘good news’ media attention. And that may not be such a bad thing because the wheels are beginning to fall off some of the government’s most anticipated promises.

- Advertisement -

The failure of transportation minister Claire Trevena to deliver on a campaign commitment to put ridesharing in place by December 2017 is a prime example. The excuse, according to Trevena, is because the government wanted to ‘get ride sharing right’ by the fall of 2018 – but this, of course, didn’t happen.

That’s too bad because ride-sharing could be a big part of the solution to filling the void left by the departure of Greyhound, especially in northern and rural areas where conventional bus transportation may not be viable, but ridesharing could be. Instead, Horgan and Trevena are too afraid of offending the taxi industry – particularly in vote-rich Surrey — and are doing everything they can to delay ride sharing to the fall of 2019 (we’ve heard that one before), perhaps 2020 or maybe never.

In response, my colleague Jordan Study, official Opposition critic for transportation, introduced a bill that would see ridesharing in place by Valentine’s Day. Trevena rejected this outright because she still needs time to sweat out more details that will essentially turn ride sharing into just another form of the taxi industry.

With a giant cloud hanging over the Legislature, I am pretty sure the Premier is looking forward to a fresh start in the New Year, but the Plecas controversy is guaranteed to follow him for months, if not years to come.

I will be doing another column next week reviewing the last session of the legislature.  Don’t forget to get your referendum ballots in to Service BC by this Friday, December 7th at 4:30 PM.  Our democracy depends on it!

Author

Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Advertisement
Previous articleATCO awarded contract for LNG Canada Workforce Accommodation Protect

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the dark side of Facebook

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report Almost all of us use Facebook. We scroll through our newsfeeds, post pictures of our kids, ‘like’...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Advanced Polling

Dan Davies -
This is it! Peace River North’s final push to get your ballots in! Due to the recent rotating strikes...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the Caribou Action Plan

Bob Zimmer -
Bob's Weekly Report The caribou concern has been at the forefront of residents’ minds lately and has been an issue that...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

B.C. chief says one major oil spill could ruin her nation’s...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA - Leaders from several north-coast B.C. First Nations say if the Senate doesn't approve a bill barring super-sized oil tankers from the region their...

North Peace Savings & Credit Union Taylor Branch closing

Nelson RCMP are seeking WANTED Fort St. John man – Ishmani...

Home2 Suites receives Grant to build vegetable gardens to fill a...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.