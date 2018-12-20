MP Bob Zimmer provides input on the Caribou Recovery Program

CHETWYND, B.C. – Member of Parliment Bob Zimmer released a video, on Facebook, sharing his views on the Caribou Recovery Program.

In the video, Zimmer says, even as an M.P., he is unsure as what will happen next in regards to the Recovery Program as talks are being held behind closed doors and that the potential closures would impact Chetwynd.

“What is going on right now is really a conversation behind closed doors, that we’re not really privy to it. Even myself, as a Member of Parliment, I’m just watching from the outside seeing this conversation go on and we don’t know what’s going to happen. This government has closed different areas before and the potential closures, right now, would dramatically affect Chetwynd.”

- Advertisement -

Chetwynd’s economy is mainly made up of the forestry and mining industries, with many fearing that they could be closed as a result of the Program.

Zimmer also says he recently met with District of Chetwynd Mayor Allen Courtoreille & Council and the Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery about the potential closure of the backcountry in the B.C. Peace and many areas of interior B.C.

Zimmer is encouraging all of his constituents to voice their opinions and concerns, on the matter, to the Ministers involved in the Caribou Recovery Program.

A list of the Ministers contact information can be found on the Facebook post.

The video can be viewed below.