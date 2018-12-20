-3.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News MP Bob Zimmer provides input on the Caribou Recovery Program
News

MP Bob Zimmer provides input on the Caribou Recovery Program

Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – Member of Parliment Bob Zimmer released a video, on Facebook, sharing his views on the Caribou Recovery Program.

In the video, Zimmer says, even as an M.P., he is unsure as what will happen next in regards to the Recovery Program as talks are being held behind closed doors and that the potential closures would impact Chetwynd.

“What is going on right now is really a conversation behind closed doors, that we’re not really privy to it. Even myself, as a Member of Parliment, I’m just watching from the outside seeing this conversation go on and we don’t know what’s going to happen. This government has closed different areas before and the potential closures, right now, would dramatically affect Chetwynd.”

- Advertisement -

Chetwynd’s economy is mainly made up of the forestry and mining industries, with many fearing that they could be closed as a result of the Program.

Zimmer also says he recently met with District of Chetwynd Mayor Allen Courtoreille & Council and the Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery about the potential closure of the backcountry in the B.C. Peace and many areas of interior B.C.

Zimmer is encouraging all of his constituents to voice their opinions and concerns, on the matter, to the Ministers involved in the Caribou Recovery Program.

A list of the Ministers contact information can be found on the Facebook post.

The video can be viewed below.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleMethane gas continues to leak in Montney Basin finds recent study

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Methane gas continues to leak in Montney Basin finds recent study

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A new video has been released showing methane leaking from gas wells in the Montney Basin. In...
Read more
News

ICBC warning drivers of increased crashes over the holidays

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - With the holiday season fast approaching there will be increased traffic with drivers visiting friends and...
Read more
News

Taylor Council to apply for Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Local Government Internship Program

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent council meeting, the District of Taylor Council has decided to apply for the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be hosting their third annual Food Bank Hockey Game tomorrow, Friday, at the North...

Snowfall warning expanded to include Fort Nelson

Exxon Mobil withdraws application to approve $25 billion B.C. LNG project

The Financial Post reports LNG Canada’s $40 billion project in Kitimat...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.