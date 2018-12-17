MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Christmas Greetings

Bob’s Weekly Report

Christmas has always been a special time for my family and while I know many have had a tough year, I hope that you all will have a chance this holiday season to take a step back from your busy lives and enjoy the company of your loved ones.

As we celebrate this Christmas season, my heartfelt thanks to all of you who contribute in your own special way to making our region THE best place to live in all of Canada. I am so proud to represent a region where everyone truly cares about their neighbours and friends and where there is a shared commitment to always being there for one another.

And a special thanks to our men and women in uniform at home and those overseas not able to be home with their loved ones so that we may spend our time with family and friends in peace.

I recently attended a screening by the Austrian Embassy of “Das ewige Lied” or “Silent Night, Holy Night” to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the eternal Christmas carol. The film is a great reminder of how the song’s powerful, enduring words have been a beacon for peace throughout the centuries. It was even sung during what has become known as the Christmas Truce when World Word I soldiers along parts of the front briefly put down their weapons and met in No Man’s Land to exchange gifts and wish each other a Merry Christmas. A brief moment of peace amid the chaos that is war.

“Silent Night, Holy Night” has always been one of my favourite Christmas carols. The lyrics shine a light on why we should all have hope – the birth of our Saviour. I would like to finish by highlighting the story of Christmas:

“Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!’” Luke 2:8-14 (NKJV)

From my family and staff to all of you, Merry Christmas!