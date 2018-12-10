2.1 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 10, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Opinion MP Bob Zimmer - Weekly Report - on Caribou Recovery Plans
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on Caribou Recovery Plans

Bob Zimmer

Bob’s Weekly Report

Over the past few weeks, I have continued to hear your voices of grave concern about the lack of consultation for caribou recovery plans in our region.

A vast majority of local leaders, including myself, have grown increasingly alarmed by the idea that we could soon be denied access to large portions of land in our region and what that will mean for our communities and local economy.

- Advertisement -

I am deeply concerned at the lack of invitation and involvement by our affected communities in the caribou recovery planning. We are hearing of plans, but it seems only a select few are being allowed to participate.

Recently I sent a letter to Premier John Horgan supporting the call by many of our local representatives to have the ministers involved in the caribou protection process arrange to meet with all the northern and interior mayors and regional district chairs and to work together to come up with a plan that mitigates the risks to both the caribou and our communities.

Many of us had been looking forward to attending the December 7 meeting that provincial officials had scheduled with the Peace River Regional District to hear more about their caribou recovery plans and were deeply disappointed when this meeting was cancelled because the province refused to allow the general public to attend.

I applaud the regional district for standing their ground and refusing to have the meeting unless it was open to the public. This issue is too important to too many people to have it behind closed doors and I think it’s understandable that people are feeling nervous when the government doesn’t want the public to know what it has planned.

So what can we do now? We have seen before that concerned citizens calling ministers’ offices can make a big difference and I have included all provincial and federal ministers either in charge or influential in the caribou recovery planning. Please call or write now and make sure your voice is heard.

Here are their email addresses and phone numbers:

Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change: Catherine.McKenna@parl.gc.ca and 613-946-8682

Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change: Sean.Fraser@parl.gc.ca and 902-752-0226

Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard: Jonathan.Wilkinson@parl.gc.ca and 604-775-6333

Honourable George Heyman, BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy: george.heyman.MLA@leg.bc.ca and 604-775-2453

Honourable Doug Donaldson, BC Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: doug.donaldson.MLA@leg.bc.ca and 250-842-6338

Honourable Scott Fraser, BC Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: scott.fraser.MLA@leg.bc.ca and 250-720-4515

If they are unwilling to come to us to have this conversation, then we will bring it to them.

Author

Bob Zimmer
Advertisement
Previous articleBody found in Pouce Coupe

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Plecas controversy trumps Horgan

Dan Davies -
This was not the way Premier John Horgan wanted to end the fall session of the Legislature. Our Premier...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the dark side of Facebook

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report Almost all of us use Facebook. We scroll through our newsfeeds, post pictures of our kids, ‘like’...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Advanced Polling

Dan Davies -
This is it! Peace River North’s final push to get your ballots in! Due to the recent rotating strikes...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Natural gas bills in British Columbia set to rise after pipeline...

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. - Most British Columbia residents will pay more for natural gas after an Enbridge pipeline exploded in October near Prince George. FortisBC says...

Busy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies basketball

Pembina pipeline confirms $1.6 billion in capital projects for 2019

CODE RED is seeking Donations

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.