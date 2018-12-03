-8.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Opinion MP Bob Zimmer - Weekly Report - on the dark side of...
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the dark side of Facebook

Bob Zimmer

Bob’s Weekly Report

Almost all of us use Facebook. We scroll through our newsfeeds, post pictures of our kids, ‘like’ and comment on our friends’ posts, and join groups with other Facebook users who have similar interests to share ideas.

 

- Advertisement -

However, it wasn’t until recently that we began to truly understand the darker side of Facebook. A side where our personal information can be collected and used by third parties without our knowledge or consent and where the spread of misinformation is threating democracies around the world.

 

As Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, I have been overseeing a study into many of these issues, as well as working collaboratively with my counterpart in the United Kingdom, MP Damian Collins, Chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

 

Both of us have repeatedly sent requests to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before our respective committees. These requests have always been denied, with Facebook sending lower-level representatives who have been unable to answer many of our key questions.

 

In an act of further collaboration, on October 31, Mr. Collins and I sent a joint letter to Mr. Zuckerberg requesting that he appear before an International Grand Committee on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ in London, UK. We followed up with two additional letters, the final one signed by representatives from eight countries calling on Mr. Zuckerberg to testify.   

 

On November 27, I, along with my committee vice-chairs MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and MP Charlie Angus, travelled to London to take part in this unprecedented hearing. All together, 24 representatives from nine different countries joined forces in an effort to hear from Mr. Zuckerberg himself about what he knew about the misuse of users’ personal data on his platform and when.

 

Unfortunately, Mr. Zuckerberg once again declined our invitation. Instead, we heard from yet another representative, this time Facebook’s Policy Solutions VP Richard Allan. Like every other Facebook representative that has come before him, he was unable to answer many of our questions. Not only that, but parts of his testimony were later refuted by Ashkan Soltani, tech expert and former Chief Technologist for the US Federal Trade Commission, during our afternoon hearing later that day.

 

It is becoming increasingly clear that Mr. Zuckerberg has little interest in taking responsibility for the misuse of his platform and the affect it is having internationally. The empty chair where Mr. Zuckerberg should have been sitting at our hearing in London is further proof. 

 

As I said during the hearing: “In this room, we represent over 400 million people, and to not have your CEO sitting in that chair is an offence to all of us, and to our citizens as well.”    

 

When Mr. Zuckerberg refuses to show our countries the respect we deserve and answer our questions, you can’t help but wonder how much he truly wants to “fix” his platform as he has previously claimed.

 

We need to find solutions – especially with our own federal election less than a year away. As a recent report by Canada’s Communications Security Establishment states: “Cyber threat activity against the democratic process is increasing around the world, and Canada is not immune.”

Author

Bob Zimmer
Advertisement
Previous articleOne man killed in a single vehicle collision in Chetwynd
Next articleIncconu Swim Club hosts Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet over the weekend

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Advanced Polling

Dan Davies -
This is it! Peace River North’s final push to get your ballots in! Due to the recent rotating strikes...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the Caribou Action Plan

Bob Zimmer -
Bob's Weekly Report The caribou concern has been at the forefront of residents’ minds lately and has been an issue that...
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The Premier’s Hail Mary Referendum Pass

Dan Davies -
You rarely see a Hail Mary pass from a Premier. The head of government is supposed to be in...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Trackers perform well at home on Sunday against Royals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers performed well during their home game as they hosted the Peace River Royals on Sunday...

Charges laid after a Search Warrant Execution in Grande Prairie, A.B.

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball competed last week in Penticton

Shares in Cenovus, Canadian Natural soar on Alberta crude production cuts

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.