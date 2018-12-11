NEB approves application for two new pipelines in Northeast B.C.

CALGARY, A.B. – The National Energy Board has approved the application to expand the existing Spectra Energy Transmission project.

The application consists of three projects, the Aitken Creek Looping project, the Spruce Ridge Expansion project and upgrades to existing compressor stations.

The Aitken Creek Looping project consists of 13 kilometres of 24-inch pipe. The Spruce Ridge Expansion near Chetwynd would see 25 kilometres of 36-inch pipe as well as a new compressor unit at two existing compressor stations.

The two projects would increase transportation capacity by up to 402 million cubic feet per day.

If the project is approved by the company, the two new pipelines could be in service by 2020.

