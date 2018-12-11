3.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A photo of the McMahon gas plant in Taylor
Home Energy News NEB approves application for two new pipelines in Northeast B.C.
Energy NewsNews

NEB approves application for two new pipelines in Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn

CALGARY, A.B. – The National Energy Board has approved the application to expand the existing Spectra Energy Transmission project.

The application consists of three projects, the Aitken Creek Looping project, the Spruce Ridge Expansion project and upgrades to existing compressor stations.

The Aitken Creek Looping project consists of 13 kilometres of 24-inch pipe. The Spruce Ridge Expansion near Chetwynd would see 25 kilometres of 36-inch pipe as well as a new compressor unit at two existing compressor stations.

- Advertisement -

The two projects would increase transportation capacity by up to 402 million cubic feet per day.

If the project is approved by the company, the two new pipelines could be in service by 2020.

For more information about the projects, click here.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleReal Estate Markets to vary across Province for 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

Real Estate Markets to vary across Province for 2019

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - B.C. Assessment has released their preview for the 2019 Property Assessments. The preview indicates that there will...
Read more
Energy News

Alberta to fight for full value of its natural gas

Scott Brooks -
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is fighting for the full value of its natural gas. The Alberta Government...
Read more
News

City looking at future options for water as the community grows

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The current water system works hard to meet the City's needs and will struggle...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Council rejects proposed Toboggan Hill Snow Park

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John Staff presented Council with options to develop the Toboggan Hill Park for the upcoming 2020...

Trackers have busy weekend on the road

‘Part of the solution:’ Alberta seeks proposals to build new refinery

Auditor General says Province can do more to improve commercial vehicle...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.