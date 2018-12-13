2.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The NEBC Yukon Trackers will be hosting the Fort McMurray Barons on Friday. File Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.
Home Sports NEBC Yukon Trackers to host Fort McMurray Barons on Friday
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host Fort McMurray Barons on Friday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be home Friday, December 14, as they host the Fort McMurray Barons.

The last time the Trackers played against the Barons was back in late October in Fort McMurray. The Trackers fell to the Barons 3-2.

The Trackers are currently standing at number one in the Bouchier Division with 13 wins and two losses so far in the season. The Barons are currently sitting at second place with only seven wins so far this season.

- Advertisement -

Source NAHL

Trackers Coach, Gerard Decaire, says his team is ready to beat the Barons.

“We have a little redemption to do against Fort McMurray. They beat us down in Fort McMurray at the end of October there; that was our first loss of the season they handed to us. We didn’t play overly great that game so, we’re looking to get them back here, on Friday night, at home.”

The Trackers are hosting the Barons tomorrow night, December 14, at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleConsultation meeting held on for new Seniors Housing

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Flyers hit the road to take on Canucks this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are on the road this Thursday, December 13, for...
Read more
Sports

Hockey Canada announces Dawson Creek will host World Junior A Challenge

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – With Team Canada East and Team Canada West competing for gold at the 2018 World Junior...
Read more
Sports

Trackers have busy weekend on the road

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers had a busy weekend on the road as they...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Fatal collision on Alaska Highway South of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP now confirm one person has died in the collision that occurred on December 13 at around 8:30 a.m....

AltaGas slashes dividend, sells remaining stake in B.C. hydroelectric operation

Head-on collision closes Alaska Highway

Anglican Church selling re-zones land on 112 back to residential

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.