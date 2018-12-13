NEBC Yukon Trackers to host Fort McMurray Barons on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be home Friday, December 14, as they host the Fort McMurray Barons.

The last time the Trackers played against the Barons was back in late October in Fort McMurray. The Trackers fell to the Barons 3-2.

The Trackers are currently standing at number one in the Bouchier Division with 13 wins and two losses so far in the season. The Barons are currently sitting at second place with only seven wins so far this season.

Trackers Coach, Gerard Decaire, says his team is ready to beat the Barons.

“We have a little redemption to do against Fort McMurray. They beat us down in Fort McMurray at the end of October there; that was our first loss of the season they handed to us. We didn’t play overly great that game so, we’re looking to get them back here, on Friday night, at home.”

The Trackers are hosting the Barons tomorrow night, December 14, at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.