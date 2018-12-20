-3 C
The Trackers with Salvation Army Captain Sheldon Feener during the 2016 Food Bank Hockey Game . Photo by Chris Newton
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host third annual Food Bank Hockey Game on Friday

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be hosting their third annual Food Bank Hockey Game tomorrow, Friday, at the North Peace Arena.

For this unique game, the Trackers will be hosting the Camrose Vikings.

Admission for the game will be a donation of a non-perishable food item for the local food bank.

- Advertisement -

In attendance for the game will be students from North Peace Secondary School / Energetic Learning Campus and students from other local schools.

Energetic Learning Campus vice-principal, Sheldon Steele, says this event will be full of school spirit.

“Having the game during the school day will allow us to be able to fill the stands with students/fans. We will have 1000+ fans. The school band will be there to play. It will be a great school spirit event. All the Tracker players attend NPSS/ELC and this will be very nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time for both teams. Most of these players would never experience a crowd this large.”

Steele says the stands will fill up quickly, so if the public wants to attend the event they better get there early.

The draw for the Trackers $5000 Gift Card Christmas raffle will take place during the game.

The Third Annual Trackers Food Bank Hockey Game is taking place tomorrow, Friday, December 21, at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 12:00 p.m.

