Nelson RCMP are seeking WANTED Fort St. John man – Ishmani Baker

NELSON, B.C. – Nelson RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating 21 yr old Ishmani Baker of Fort St. John, BC, as he is wanted on several BC wide arrest warrants.

Baker is described as:

Caucasian male 21 yrs old

Height 5’7″

Weight 181 lbs,

Hair blond

Eyes blue

Baker has numerous outstanding unendorsed warrants for his arrest out of Fort St. John, BC, and is believed to be in the Nelson, BC, area.

- Advertisement -

The warrants included:

Breach of Undertaking under Section 145(3) of the Criminal Code x 2

Assault with a Weapon under Section 267 of the Criminal Code

Uttering Threats under Section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Mischief under $5000.00 under Section 430 of the Criminal Code x 2

Enter Dwelling with Intent to Commit under Section 349(1) of the Criminal Code

Failing to Comply with a Probation Order under Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Baker recently managed to evade police on several occasions, most recently when police converged in the Beasley area Sunday evening in efforts to arrest Baker.

If seen please do not approach Baker and call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Nelson RCMP at (250) 352-2156 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.