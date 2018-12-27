-19.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 27, 2018
Bo Hedges during a Paralympic wheelchair basketball game. Source Canadian Paralympic Committee
New documentary features local Paralympic athlete Bo Hedges

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new documentary is in the works to follow the journey of a local Paralympic athlete.

Bo Hedges, of Fort St. John, is on a journey to competing in the 2020 Paralympic games, in Tokyo, Japan.

This is to be his final Paralympic game as part of the wheelchair basketball team with hopes of bringing home gold.

Hedges began playing wheelchair basketball competitively in 1996 and has since become a key component of the Canadian national program, as well as a powerhouse for the British Columbia provincial team.

Hedges has been part of Team Canada since 1997 and has competed in three Paralympics and three ParaPan Arms.

The documentary, titled ‘From Fort St. John to Tokyo’, is co-produced by Christine Sutherland of Sutherland Productions, and Ben Haab of Eagle Vision Video, profiling the career of Hedges.

According to the producers, the purpose of the documentary is to inspire everyone that anything is possible.

This documentary will have the most significant inspiration on, but not limited to, the youth and young adults, especially athletes and persons living with a disability, along with those living in rural or remote areas of Canada. Ultimately though, it will inspire all of us to remember that anything is possible, and the world is full of opportunities.”

Currently, the producers are looking for sponsors to help fund the production of this documentary.

If you or your business would like to support or fund a portion of this documentary, you can call Benjamin Haab at 250-787-0924 or email [email protected]

A trailer for the documentary can be viewed below.

Scott Brooks
