Fort St. John
Friday, December 14, 2018
Nurse Elsa Harrhy demonstrates the Vein Viewer 2018
New Vein Viewer recieved by FSJ Community Cancer Centre
News

New Vein Viewer recieved by FSJ Community Cancer Centre

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Chemotherapy patients will benefit from the help of a new Vein Viewing machine.

The Vein Viewer was designed to make finding veins easier, by aiding in finding a good straight vein for an injection site for treatment through IV.

For chemo patients, this reduction of stress from being poked multiple times to find a usable vein can become a source of anxiety for some patients during their treatment process. It is common for chemo patients to have difficult to find veins due to their small size due to dehydration, this causes frailty and weakness which makes the Vein Viewer an asset to this facility.

The Vein Viewer is already being used in the Cancer Clinic and greatly appreciated.

The cost of the viewer was $22,411.14, and with funds raised by 11-year-old Landon Tolsma, $3081.00 was donated towards the purchase of the viewer.

Tolsma was inspired by his grandmother, Suzanne’s battle with lung cancer as it caused her to lose her hair. Tolsma set out to raise $1,500 to purchase scarves and hats to be made available to chemo patients at the Dawson Creek Hospital.

Tolsma raised $13,000 in which he donated 70 hats and scarves in FSJ, donated $1500.00 worth of gas cards (for chemo patients that need to travel by car) and $300.00 to cancer society meetings in FSJ as well as the $3081.00 to the FSJ Hospital Foundation towards the Vein Viewer.

Tolsma also donated 110 scarves, $2000.00 in gas cards and $1531.38 to the Dawson Creek, Hospital Foundation.

