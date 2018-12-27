New Years Celebrations around Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tis’ the season to celebrate and ring in the New Year and here is a list of events in the North Peace Region

New Years Eve Party with the Literacy Society

Join us for an evening of entertainment and celebration as we ring in the New Year! 100% of the event proceeds will be directed to the Fort St. John Literacy Society to enhance and expand the FREE literacy programs offered to the community!

Entertainment starts at 9 PM. There will also be a 50/50 draw, as well as door prizes given away throughout the evening.

TICKETS ON SALE OCTOBER 1, 2018

Tickets $49.99 +taxes/fees

Early Bird – ONLY the first 100 tickets $25+ taxes/fees, so act fast!!

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, or at the Casino Cash Cage and Pomeroy Hotel Fort St. John.

11308 Alaska Rd, Fort Saint John, British Columbia V1J 5T5

FB Event Page CLICK HERE

The New Years Eve Prayer Summit with Evangel Downtown

An evening of song and prayer. We believe this is probably the most significant Prayer Summit of the year, as we transition into a new year and a new season.

10040 100 Street, Fort Saint John, British Columbia V1J 3Y4

Monday, December 31, 2018, at 5:30 PM – 7 PM

FB Event Page CLICK HERE

New Years Eve Game Night with FSJ Alliance

Come out and ring in the New Year with a fun night of snacks and games. Bring some of your favourite games and snacks to share. Kids are welcome!

9804 – 99 Avenue, Fort Saint John, British Columbia V1J 5A5

Monday, December 31, 2018, at 7:30 PM – 12 AM

FB Event Page CLICK HERE

New Years Eve Party with The SweetWater Band

Bring in the NEW YEAR, with THE SweetWater BAND. The boys will be rocking us into the new year Monday, December 31st. Tickets are 25.00 each so don’t wait too long. They are guaranteed to sell out!!! You can E-transfer funds to [email protected] and I will reserve your tickets for you!

Just after midnight, we will have cold plates made by our fabulous LEGIONNAIRES You don’t wanna miss out on a fantastic night with The SweetWater BAND.

FB Event Page CLICK HERE

Family New Years Event with Totem Pre-school

We are excited to be hosting the 2nd annual Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Dance! Dancing, food, and fun for all ages, no babysitters required as KIDS ARE WELCOME!

A great way to ring in the New Year with your entire family

Adults $40

Child $20

1 (year old ) and under FREE

Monday, December 31, 2018, at 7 pm

Event Page CLICK HERE

Happy Brew Year Party with The Canadian Brewhouse

Join us in saying goodbye to 2018 at our Happy Brew Year Party!

Your ticket includes;

Access to the pizza buffet – starts at 11:00 pm

Champagne toast at midnight

$6.99 Gift Certificate

FREE WINGS FOR A YEAR!

There will be $4.99 & $5.99 Drink Specials ALL NIGHT!

DRESS IN YOUR BEST BLACK & WHITE NEW YEAR’S ATTIRE!

Monday, December 31, 2018, at 8 PM – 2 AM

Event Page CLICK HERE

Lonestar Nightlife FSJ New Year Party

FSJ here is your chance to grab some tickets while they last, open till 4 AM, ALWAYS a sell out Party, so try your best to get a ticket while you can. Ticket Holders are the only ones eligible to win the( 55″ 4k Big Screen TV). Party with us here at Lonestar NightLife and ring in the New Year with us!

9830 100th Ave, Fort Saint John, British Columbia V1J 1Y5

Monday, December 31, 2018, at 8 PM – 4 AM

Event Page CLICK HERE

New Years Eve Bash