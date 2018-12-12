North Peace Cultural Centre gives annual update to City Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPCC has had a full and evolving year, and with the continued partnership with the City, the Cultural Centre continues to grow and thrive in its programs to maintain arts and cultural exposure in the North Peace region.

The report for City Council outlined the NPCC’s shared partnerships with the City, theatre, art gallery, workshops offered, programs at the Cultural Centre, the Bright Nights event, funding, what’s to come and future plans.

The NPCC thanked the City of FSJ for their continued support and shared how positive the Management Service Agreement between the City of FSJ and the NPCC has been as it has increased communication and by working together the Centre has seen improvements to the physical building and continued success in collaborated events.

The theatre of the Centre has been an integral platform this year for many performers both locally and those that travelled to the Peace Region to perform for the community.

The art gallery focused this year on having more local artists be able to display their work and sell at their own openings and functions which produced a lot of interest in the community.

Workshops have been created and funded by the Centre; these are opportunities for local artists to come in and share about their art to help people discover things they might not know about and create new skills by participating in the workshop. In the future, the Centre is looking to provide more experiences for different age groups and by getting community input through Social Media as to what people want to see.

There are various Art programs at the Centre such as Let’s Art that is a free Art program for children and teens as well as dance and theatre classes.

The Bright Nights event in June captured the theme Classic Country, there was an expanded art market, with spinners and weavers, quilters and potters even a mobile kiln. There were big machines with rollers helping to create big prints that were then sold as part of the big print sale. This years event will be setting the stage for the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Financially the NPCC is on track; there has been restructuring within the Centre with room rentals, creating new uses for previously allocated space with programs such as childcare. The Centre is always looking for a new opportunity to create and find revenue while keeping the costs of running things down.

There has been a great success with finding new funding partners and continued support from old partners. With the help of community gaming grant and other applied and received grants this helps ensure programs and upgrading opportunities continue at the Centre. The City of FSJ is the major funder of the Centre supporting 24 percent of the budget, without that assistance the centre would be unable to operate as it does.

The Centre received a $170,000 Gaming Grant for theatre renovations and is thankful the City matched those funds; all monies will help to refurbish the theatre by new carpeting replacing the seating, replacing theatre lights, curtains, and a paint job.

Heading into the future, the season pass will continue for the ‘Presentation Series,’ Childcare has been made available since the closure of Oscare Daycare, and this grows new opportunity to help develop new relationships with the children and families. The Renovation is a big and exciting opportunity for the Centre and a Primary Liquor licence has been applied for to assist in what can be offered to Theatre patrons. The Centre will be hosting the Chocolate Festival this year and has partnered with the Literacy Society with a homework club.

The NPCC future goals and wish list include working with the City and to be apart of the Downtown Revitalization plans, through refreshing the outside of the building and including more windows into the gallery, so people on the outside have a better idea of what is going on in the inside. Renovating the concourse and conference room to be more attractive to events. To replace the front doors and glass cubes to improve access and insulation to the building and to add a Marquee at the front of the building.