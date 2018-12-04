-2.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Taylor District office. File photo
Home News North Peace Savings & Credit Union Taylor Branch closing
NewsRegional

North Peace Savings & Credit Union Taylor Branch closing

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Branch of the North Peace Savings & Credit Union has announced that they will be vacating the premises as of May 31, 2019.

The announcement came when the Credit Union let the lease expire on November 30, 2018.

NPSCU currently occupies an office space that is within the District Office, under a lease agreement with the District of Taylor.

- Advertisement -

In a letter, Chief Executive Officer for NPSCU, Mitchel Chilcott says the closing of the branch is based on the lack of members and the increase in costs.

“The business decision to reconsolidate our Taylor Branch with Fort St. John effective January 1, 2019, was made in consideration of decreasing volumes, low member traffic and an increase in costs.”

The Credit Union is now in the process of coordinating the removal of equipment and furnishings from the premises.

Chilcot says that despite the Credit Union leaving Taylor, they will continue to support the community.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleNelson RCMP are seeking WANTED Fort St. John man – Ishmani Baker

RECENT STORIES

News

Nelson RCMP are seeking WANTED Fort St. John man – Ishmani Baker

Tracy Teves -
NELSON, B.C. - Nelson RCMP are asking the public's assistance in locating 21 yr old Ishmani Baker of Fort...
Read more
News

Home2 Suites receives Grant to build vegetable gardens to fill a need for perishables

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Home2 Suites recognized that FSJ Woman's Resource Society needed access to more non-perishable items and has...
Read more
News

NPSS Senior Alternate program creates campaign to help those in need in FSJ

Callie Dauphinee -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NPSS Senior Alternate program has been busy working on Christmas projects to help...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Enbridge sells distribution business in N.B. to Algonquin Power and Utilities

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell its natural gas distribution business in New Brunswick to Algonquin Power and Utilities...

Speed Skating Canada Cup coming to Fort St John

Zimmer attends International Grand Committee Meeting on Disinformation and ‘Fake News’

City received application for Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.