North Peace Savings & Credit Union Taylor Branch closing

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Branch of the North Peace Savings & Credit Union has announced that they will be vacating the premises as of May 31, 2019.

The announcement came when the Credit Union let the lease expire on November 30, 2018.

NPSCU currently occupies an office space that is within the District Office, under a lease agreement with the District of Taylor.

In a letter, Chief Executive Officer for NPSCU, Mitchel Chilcott says the closing of the branch is based on the lack of members and the increase in costs.

“The business decision to reconsolidate our Taylor Branch with Fort St. John effective January 1, 2019, was made in consideration of decreasing volumes, low member traffic and an increase in costs.”

The Credit Union is now in the process of coordinating the removal of equipment and furnishings from the premises.

Chilcot says that despite the Credit Union leaving Taylor, they will continue to support the community.