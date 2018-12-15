Northern Health asking residents to only use the Fort St. John ER if needed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is reminding the public about appropriate use of the emergency department at the Fort St. John Hospital & Health Centre, due to seasonal conditions, the hospital is experiencing an increase in patients, and is asking the public for assistance by using health care resources appropriately.

Northern Health’s emergency rooms tend to patients who have experienced a sudden and/or unusual change in their health. This includes, but isn’t limited to, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or pain, broken bones, chest pain, suspected overdoses, and eye injuries.

During periods of higher than normal patient volumes, Northern Health reminds the public of steps they can take to help avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital:

Patients who aren’t sure whether their condition would warrant an emergency room visit, or who need health advice can call HealthLink BC (8-1-1), or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24/7. For deaf and hearing-impaired assistance (TTY), call 7-1-1.

For non-urgent care, use community health services including making an appointment with your family practitioner

Remember, flu season is upon us; check immunizebc.ca for clinic dates.

for clinic dates. If you have a cold, call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 for advice, or ask your pharmacist about over-the-counter medications to ease symptoms.

If you are concerned about a possible poisoning or exposure to a toxic substance, call Poison Control at 1-800-567-8911.

If at any time you believe you require urgent medical attention, do not hesitate to go to the emergency department, or call 9-1-1 for transportation.

Northern Health would like to thank the public for their cooperation.