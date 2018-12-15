-2.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.
Home News Northern Health asking residents to only use the Fort St. John ER...
News

Northern Health asking residents to only use the Fort St. John ER if needed

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is reminding the public about appropriate use of the emergency department at the Fort St. John Hospital & Health Centre, due to seasonal conditions, the hospital is experiencing an increase in patients, and is asking the public for assistance by using health care resources appropriately.

Northern Health’s emergency rooms tend to patients who have experienced a sudden and/or unusual change in their health. This includes, but isn’t limited to, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or pain, broken bones, chest pain, suspected overdoses, and eye injuries.

During periods of higher than normal patient volumes, Northern Health reminds the public of steps they can take to help avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital:

  • Patients who aren’t sure whether their condition would warrant an emergency room visit, or who need health advice can call HealthLink BC (8-1-1), or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24/7.
    • For deaf and hearing-impaired assistance (TTY), call 7-1-1.
  • For non-urgent care, use community health services including making an appointment with your family practitioner
  • Remember, flu season is upon us; check immunizebc.ca for clinic dates.
  • If you have a cold, call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 for advice, or ask your pharmacist about over-the-counter medications to ease symptoms.
  • If you are concerned about a possible poisoning or exposure to a toxic substance, call Poison Control at 1-800-567-8911.
- Advertisement -

If at any time you believe you require urgent medical attention, do not hesitate to go to the emergency department, or call 9-1-1 for transportation.

Northern Health would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleCanfor extends temporary BC curtailment

RECENT STORIES

News

Canfor extends temporary BC curtailment

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor Corporation has announced it will be extending its temporary curtailment at sawmills in British Columbia. Canfor will be...
Read more
News

Yellow Vests Movement to rally in Fort St. John on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Yellow Vests Movement group is scheduled to hold a rally outside of M.P....
Read more
News

ICBC to submit next basic rate application with Utilities Commission

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - ICBC is submitting its next basic rate application with the British Columbia Utilities Commission. The Crown Corporation is...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Flyers win game over Canucks in Dawson Creek on Thursday

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers had a successful game on Thursday, December 13, as they visited the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks. At...

10 Refurbished Laptops donated by Shell for #givingtuesday were stolen

Road blocked due to spin-out on South Taylor Hill

New Vein Viewer recieved by FSJ Community Cancer Centre

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.