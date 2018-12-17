Northern Health Connections modified holiday schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Health Connections Bus Program will be running on a modified schedule starting December 17th, 2018 leading up to a holiday season break.

Starting December 17th, NH Connections buses will begin their last routes for 2018. Regular routes will resume the week of January 1st, 2019. The NH Connections booking centre will be closed on statutory holidays (December 25th and 26th, and January 1st, 2019), but open on regular business days.

Departs Final route (2018) First route (2019) Prince George to Vancouver December 20th January 1st Vancouver to Prince George December 22nd January 3rd Prince George to Prince Rupert December 23rd January 2nd Prince Rupert to Prince George December 22nd January 3rd Prince George to Fort St. John December 20th January 3rd Fort St. John to Prince George December 22nd January 5th Valemount to Prince George December 18th January 8th McBride, Valemount to Kamloops December 20th January 3rd Burns Lake to Terrace December 20th January 3rd Fort Nelson to Dawson Creek December 18th January 8th Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson December 20th January 10th Mackenzie to Prince George December 19th January 2nd Quesnel to Prince George December 18th January 8th Burns Lake to Prince George December 18th January 8th Burns Lake via Fort St. James December 19th January 2nd

Full details on the NH Connections holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca ; or on the internet www.nhconnections.ca .

NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver. Demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people book health care appointments.