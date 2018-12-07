NPSS athletes Jeffers and O’Brien Participate Annual High School All-Star Game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Every year, GPRC invites the best Peace Country volleyball players to play in the Annual High School All-Star Game. Through a nomination process, all coaches in the region are invited to submit their choices for the top athletes, both male and female, from their own teams. Not all athletes who are nominated are invited to attend.

This year, athletes who were chosen from the nomination process were invited to a full evening including a practice with current Varsity coaches and athletes before they hit the court for an exhibition game.

Daelyn Jeffers (Gr. 12) and MacKenzie O’Brien (Gr. 11) were nominated and subsequently invited from North Peace.