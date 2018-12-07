-9.3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 7, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Daelyn Jeffers (Gr. 12) and MacKenzie O'Brien (Gr. 11) were nominated and subsequently invited from North Peace to participate in the Annual High School All-Star Game. Submitted Photo
Home Sports NPSS athletes Jeffers and O'Brien Participate Annual High School All-Star Game
Sports

NPSS athletes Jeffers and O’Brien Participate Annual High School All-Star Game

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Every year, GPRC invites the best Peace Country volleyball players to play in the Annual High School All-Star Game. Through a nomination process, all coaches in the region are invited to submit their choices for the top athletes, both male and female, from their own teams. Not all athletes who are nominated are invited to attend.

This year, athletes who were chosen from the nomination process were invited to a full evening including a practice with current Varsity coaches and athletes before they hit the court for an exhibition game. 

Daelyn Jeffers (Gr. 12) and MacKenzie O’Brien (Gr. 11) were nominated and subsequently invited from North Peace. 

- Advertisement -

Author

Samantha Stackhouse
Advertisement
Previous articleFort St. John Huskies donates over $3,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John Huskies donates over $3,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. John, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies recently donated over $3,000 to the Fort St. John...
Read more
Sports

Busy weekend ahead for Trackers

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Trackers have a full schedule ahead of them as they...
Read more
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Chase Gregory

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #19 defensive Chase Gregory. Each week, a different...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Doig River First Nations makes a Donation to the Salvation Army

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Doig River First Nations presented a donation in the amount of $2500.00 to the Salvation Army for their...

Two men charged after shootout with Grande Prairie RCMP

Busy weekend ahead for Trackers

Huskies Player of the Week: Chase Gregory

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.