The Senior Girls Basketball Team was in Edmonton over the weekend competing at the Scona Classic. Submitted photo.
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Basketball had strong weekend in Edmonton

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Girls Basketball Team was in Edmonton over the weekend competing at the Scona Classic. The girls had a strong weekend, averaging 79 points, 17 defensive boards and 13 steals per game. It was a good learning experience, playing against teams that touch the ball every day. The girls went 2-1, winning against Carpenter and Bev Facey and finishing in 2nd place with a loss to host team Strathcona. Overall, the team played great basketball with contributions from every member of the team and notable performances from Jessie Copes, Maria Giesbrecht, Celine Quigley and Athlete of the Week MacKenzie O’Brien.

Up Next: North Peace is hosting the annual Basketball Alumni Tournament this weekend, starting on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with Jr Girls taking on Sr Girls. Jr and Sr Boys follow at 4:30 p.m.
Athlete of the Week: MacKenzie O’Brien (Gr. 11, Sr Girls Basketball)

Athlete of the Week: MacKenzie O’Brien (Gr. 11, Sr Girls Basketball). Submitted photo.

MacKenzie dominated the offensive and defensive boards during the Scona Classic Basketball Classic over the weekend. She averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. Congrats Kenzie!
Author

Samantha Stackhouse
