NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball competed last week in Penticton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Girls Volleyball was down in Penticton last week competing at the Provincial Championships. They opened the tournament on Thursday with pool play against Belmont and Burnaby North. The girls competed well but were unable to take a set. Pool play continued on Friday with games against Riverside and Mission. Finishing 5th in their pool, the girls finished the tournament with games against Claremont, Seaquam and Penticton. It was a great week of volleyball and some of the toughest competition that most girls will face. Notable performances by Daelyn Jeffers and Jessie Copes. Shout out to Grade 12s Daelyn Jeffers, Jessie Copes, Claire Turner, Katie Rutherford and Morgan Wiebe. We are proud to have you as a part of the Grizzlies family!

Senior Girls Basketball demonstrated a very strong team performance in both the offensive and defensive side of the game, averaging 81 points and 30.5 steals per game on the first two games. Coming up short during the championship game, the team scored 45 points and had 14 steals. Overall, it was a strong showing of team effort from all players.

Male Athlete of the Week: Adam Nelson (Sr Boys Basketball, Gr 12 Centre) Adam anchored the defence for the senior boys in their close final loss to PGSS, racking up 6 blocks. His passion for his teammates was contagious over the weekend and could be heard in all three games encouraging others and spurring them on, as well as the girls’ squads when they were playing.

Female Athlete of the Week: Celine Quigley (Sr Girls Basketball, Gr 12 Guard) Celine led the team in scoring, averaging 21 points per game, and led steals for the team with an average of 8 per game. Her passion for the game of basketball is tremendous not only during games but during practices as well. If you are looking for Intensity in an athlete – she is it. Up Next: Sr Basketball teams are off to Grande Prairie this weekend, and Jr Boys Basketball has their first tournament of the season at Kelly Road in Prince George.

The Senior Basketball teams were in Dawson Creek over the weekend for their first tournament of the season. The tourney was a good overall effort from the boys. The first two games were won handily, but they came up short of a comeback against PGSS in the finals, losing by 6 after being down 14 in the third quarter. A great team effort from both the Grade 11s and returning Grade 12s, with big performances from Adam Nelson and Liam Peterson in the final game