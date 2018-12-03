-10.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Girls volleyball competed in Penticton last week. Photo supplied by Samantha Stackhouse
Home Sports NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball competed last week in Penticton
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Volleyball competed last week in Penticton

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Girls Volleyball was down in Penticton last week competing at the Provincial Championships. They opened the tournament on Thursday with pool play against Belmont and Burnaby North. The girls competed well but were unable to take a set. Pool play continued on Friday with games against Riverside and Mission. Finishing 5th in their pool, the girls finished the tournament with games against Claremont, Seaquam and Penticton. It was a great week of volleyball and some of the toughest competition that most girls will face.  Notable performances by Daelyn Jeffers and Jessie Copes. Shout out to Grade 12s Daelyn Jeffers, Jessie Copes, Claire Turner, Katie Rutherford and Morgan Wiebe. We are proud to have you as a part of the Grizzlies family!

The Senior Basketball teams were in Dawson Creek over the weekend for their first tournament of the season. The tourney was a good overall effort from the boys. The first two games were won handily, but they came up short of a comeback against PGSS in the finals, losing by 6 after being down 14 in the third quarter. A great team effort from both the Grade 11s and returning Grade 12s, with big performances from Adam Nelson and Liam Peterson in the final game

Senior Girls Basketball demonstrated a very strong team performance in both the offensive and defensive side of the game, averaging 81 points and 30.5 steals per game on the first two games. Coming up short during the championship game, the team scored 45 points and had 14 steals. Overall, it was a strong showing of team effort from all players.
 
Male Athlete of the Week: Adam Nelson (Sr Boys Basketball, Gr 12 Centre) Adam anchored the defence for the senior boys in their close final loss to PGSS, racking up 6 blocks. His passion for his teammates was contagious over the weekend and could be heard in all three games encouraging others and spurring them on, as well as the girls’ squads when they were playing. 

Female Athlete of the Week: Celine Quigley (Sr Girls Basketball, Gr 12 Guard) Celine led the team in scoring, averaging 21 points per game, and led steals for the team with an average of 8 per game. Her passion for the game of basketball is tremendous not only during games but during practices as well. If you are looking for Intensity in an athlete – she is it.
Up Next:
Sr Basketball teams are off to Grande Prairie this weekend, and Jr Boys Basketball has their first tournament of the season at Kelly Road in Prince George.
- Advertisement -

Author

Samantha Stackhouse
Advertisement
Previous articleShares in Cenovus, Canadian Natural soar on Alberta crude production cuts

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Huskies visited Fairview Flyers on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road on Saturday as they visited...
Read more
News
video

Huskies Fill the Bus happening today

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hockey team is gearing up for their 21st ‘Fill...
Read more
Sports

Flyers fall short to Pirates on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers fell short as they played host to the Falher Pirates...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Suncor assessing impact of Alberta’s move to cut oil production next...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Suncor Energy Inc. says it's assessing the impact of the Alberta government's move to curtail oil production next year. The company says...

Alberta orders oil production cut to deal with price differential

video

Fred Jarvis, former Mayor of Taylor passes away

Fort St John Huskies visited Fairview Flyers on Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.