NPSS presents the Musical Mamma Mia

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NPSS Musical Theatre students present Mamma Mia with the show opening Friday, December 7th, 2018.

Under the direction of Emry Mika and Nadine Aulin, students perform the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Set to the hits of ABBA, this musical and funny tale includes a large cast, non-stop laughs and grand dance numbers.

The story of Mamma Mia takes place on a Greek island paradise, with a mother, daughter and three possible Dads and an unforgettable trip down the aisle.

- Advertisement -

The show opens this Friday, December 7th, 2018. Performances are December 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15th.

Tickets are available at the NPCC box office or online at npcc.bc.ca. Adults $20, Students $15, Senior/Child $11