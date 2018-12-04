-3.8 C
Connal Cameron poses with the donation tree that students at the Senior Alternate program hope will be filled to help those in need.
NPSS Senior Alternate program creates campaign to help those in need in FSJ

Callie Dauphinee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPSS Senior Alternate program has been busy working on Christmas projects to help our community. The goal is to help the Phoenix volunteer club to make Christmas brighter for local families and to support the Salvation Army’s winter shelter. We hope to purchase winter items to “keep them warm this winter,” said student Madison Hagel.

The Senior Alternate program is kicking off their campaign with an ice cream and smoothie sale at NPSS followed by a chilli and bannock sale on December 6th. The staff from the Aboriginal Support room will be helping out by making bannock. Students at NPPS have come to love fresh bannock.

Students are making crafts for a bake and craft sale happening on December 11th at the school.  “Everyone loves little Christmas trinkets to give away” said Hagel. The Senior Alternate program is also hosting a photo booth with Santa and an NHL video game tournament next week. The Senior Alternate program is looking for community support in the bottle drive, those who want to donate can contact the program at NPSS.

It makes us all feel happy to know our efforts made someone’s Christmas better. “If I can make someone else like Christmas, it makes mine better” said student Katelyn McKeith.

“It’s Christmas time and not everyone can afford gifts,” said student Ashton Downie. Students in the Senior Alternate program don’t want anyone to feel left out, “because they matter” said student Caidence Krieger. The students in the Senior Alternate program hope their campaign makes everyone feel loved and cared for this winter season.

This article was submitted by Callie Dauphinee student of NPSS Senior Alternate Program

