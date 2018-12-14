NPSS Student signs with UNBC Timberwolves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School Grade 12 student, Kenzie Chilcott, has signed to play soccer with the UNBC Timberwolves as recently announced in a release by UNBC .

Chilcott points to the TimberWolves’ team-first approach as a major factor in her decision to commit to UNBC.

“Seeing how this team works as a community, and Neil not pushing the culture on anyone. It just happens naturally around him. I am really a community-based person, and I love having a culture where everyone is equal.”

Chilcott will graduate from NPSS in June and plans to pursue Civil Engineering in her time at UNBC. She will join her new teammates this summer, ready to grow as a player.

When asked for a scouting report on herself, Chilcott gave Timberwolves fans an idea of what they can expect from her over the next five seasons.

“I like to get into tackles. I am fast, so I have been the one to chase opposition down. I really have been trying to take more risks playing forward, because I play so defensively. That will be something to see, along with, hopefully, some goals.”

A video to Chilcott’s interview can be found below: