-2.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, December 14, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kenzie Chilcott has signed to play with the UNBC Timberwolves.
Home Sports NPSS Student signs with UNBC Timberwolves
Sports

NPSS Student signs with UNBC Timberwolves

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School Grade 12 student, Kenzie Chilcott, has signed to play soccer with the UNBC Timberwolves as recently announced in a release by UNBC .

Chilcott points to the TimberWolves’ team-first approach as a major factor in her decision to commit to UNBC.

“Seeing how this team works as a community, and Neil not pushing the culture on anyone. It just happens naturally around him. I am really a community-based person, and I love having a culture where everyone is equal.”

Chilcott will graduate from NPSS in June and plans to pursue Civil Engineering in her time at UNBC. She will join her new teammates this summer, ready to grow as a player.

- Advertisement -

When asked for a scouting report on herself, Chilcott gave Timberwolves fans an idea of what they can expect from her over the next five seasons.

“I like to get into tackles. I am fast, so I have been the one to chase opposition down. I really have been trying to take more risks playing forward, because I play so defensively. That will be something to see, along with, hopefully, some goals.”

A video to Chilcott’s interview can be found below:

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleCity shares more about consultation plans for 100 street
Next articleNew Vein Viewer recieved by FSJ Community Cancer Centre

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies on the road this weekend for two game series against Navigators

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend for a two-game series...
Read more
Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #16 forward Dawson Phillips. Each week, a different...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host Fort McMurray Barons on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Trackers will be home Friday, December 14, as they host...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Suncor Energy to increase production despite curtailments

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Suncor Energy Inc. is planning to grow production by about 10 percent, even after Alberta's mandatory production curtailments. The company says it expects...

NEATS Wildlings say Thank you to Council

Suncor plans 10% production increase for 2019, holds capex spending steady

Avalanche Canada issues special avalanche warning for this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.