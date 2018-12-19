Nutcracker Ballet, experience the magic this holiday season.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This December the Nutcracker will be presented at the North Peace Cultural Centre to bring something more during the Christmas Season.

Every other even year, Studio 2 Stage Dance Society, The Northern Dance Theatre Society and Stage North Theatre Society come together as a collaboration to perform the Christmas classic, The Nutcracker.

The groups started performing The Nutcracker in 2012 and every show since then has been a different experience with the cast and dancers changing to new sets and props. The story is the same yet the performance is presented differently.

- Advertisement -

Show dates are December 20, 21, 22, 2018 with 7:30 pm performances and a 2 pm Matinee on Saturday. Cost of the show is $25 Adult, $20 Senior and $15 Student.

Tickets can be purchased at the North Peace Cultural Centre box office or CLICK HERE

FB Event Page CLICK HERE

The Nutcracker Ballet is based on the story of a young German girl who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and his fierce battle against a Mouse King with seven heads. It is Christmas Eve 1830, in the home of a European city official, President Stahlbaum. He and his wife and children, Clara and Fritz, welcome their guests to the annual Christmas party.