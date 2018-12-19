Nutcracker Ballet, experience the magic this holiday season.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This December the Nutcracker will be presented at the North Peace Cultural Centre to bring something more during the Christmas Season.
Every other even year, Studio 2 Stage Dance Society, The Northern Dance Theatre Society and Stage North Theatre Society come together as a collaboration to perform the Christmas classic, The Nutcracker.
The groups started performing The Nutcracker in 2012 and every show since then has been a different experience with the cast and dancers changing to new sets and props. The story is the same yet the performance is presented differently.
Show dates are December 20, 21, 22, 2018 with 7:30 pm performances and a 2 pm Matinee on Saturday. Cost of the show is $25 Adult, $20 Senior and $15 Student.
Tickets can be purchased at the North Peace Cultural Centre box office or CLICK HERE
FB Event Page CLICK HERE
The Nutcracker Ballet is based on the story of a young German girl who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and his fierce battle against a Mouse King with seven heads. It is Christmas Eve 1830, in the home of a European city official, President Stahlbaum. He and his wife and children, Clara and Fritz, welcome their guests to the annual Christmas party.