Fort Nelson Secondary School. Photo by School District 81
News

Officials find more graffiti about a possible school shooting in Fort Nelson

Adam Reaburn

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Graffiti has been found at Fort Nelson Secondary School referencing a possible school shooting on December 14.

School District 81 has issued a letter to parents after RCMP members attended the school and photographed the graffiti.  This is fourth such threat made against schools in Fort Nelson this year.

The new graffiti has been found to be a low-level form of threat, so the School says there is no need to have schools under a ‘Hold and Secure’ or keep students inside.

Over the summer, the District upgraded security at all of its schools by adding more security cameras, installing windows into all classroom doors, and updating door locks. She said that the cost of those extra security measures cost the District approximately $25,000.

In a post on the Fort Nelson Secondary School Facebook page Wednesday, the School said “We understand the high level of stress and frustration that these repeated incidences can produce; we are working closely with the RCMP to try and put a stop to these events. Our liaison officer and the investigating officers have all stated that the safety and well-being of students and staff are a top priority for them.”

Absences on that day will not be counted towards the attendance policy.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact the school at 250-774-6958.

Author

Adam Reaburn
