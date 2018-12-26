-16 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Energy News

OGC confirms earthquake felt in Wonowon before Christmas
Energy NewsNews

OGC confirms earthquake felt in Wonowon before Christmas

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.  – The Oil and Gas Commission has confirmed an earthquake occurred on December 17 near Wonowon.

Residents in the area reported to Energeticcity.ca that they felt the quake at around 1 a.m.  One resident said it felt like a truck hit her home.

- Advertisement -

The low-level quake measured 2.9 on the Richter scale and was centred 82 km WNW of Fort St. John.  The quake official happened at 12:54 a.m.

The Oil and Gas Commission confirmed the quake just before Christmas and said they were investigating.

Late last month Fort St. John and Taylor experienced three earthquakes on November 29.  The OGC determined that the quakes were caused by fluid injection during hydraulic fracturing operations conducted by Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Adam Reaburn
