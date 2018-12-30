-15 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, December 30, 2018
Energy News
Energy NewsNews

OGC investigating well blow-out north of Fort St John

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The OGC is investigating a natural gas well blow-out north Fort St. John.

Commission Investigating Natural Gas Well Incident The BC Oil and Gas Commission is investigating after Saguaro Resources experienced a natural gas well blow-out at a remote site approximately 180 kms north of Fort St. John.

The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. (MST) on Dec. 29, 2018 and there were no injuries. The Commission opened its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) overnight and has dispatched two operations officers to the site.

All other wells on the site were shut in as a precaution and the site was evacuated.

An emergency response zone was established with road blocks set up and air monitoring in place.

The flow of natural gas has been decreasing and the Commission will review plans as the company takes steps to cap the well.

There is no public in the area and the incident has been downgraded; the Commission will continue to investigate and monitor, but has closed its EOC.

Adam Reaburn
Previous articleFort St. John receives over 17 cm of snow
Next articleHighway 97 closed south of McLeod Lake

