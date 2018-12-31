OGC still investigating natural gas well blow-out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission is continuing to investigate the cause of a natural gas well blow-out that occurred on December 29, north of Fort St. John.

Saguaro Resources experienced a natural gas well blow-out at a remote site approximately 180 kms north of Fort St. John.

The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. (MST) on Dec. 29, 2018 and there were no injuries. The Commission opened its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) overnight and had dispatched two operations officers to the site.

All other wells on the site were shut in as a precaution and the site was evacuated.

An emergency response zone was established with roadblocks set up and air monitoring in place.

The flow of natural gas has been decreasing and the Commission will review plans as the company takes steps to cap the well.

There is no public in the area and the incident has been downgraded; the Commission will continue to investigate and monitor but has closed its EOC.