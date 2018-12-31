-14.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 31, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Energy News OGC still investigating natural gas well blow-out
Energy NewsNews

OGC still investigating natural gas well blow-out

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission is continuing to investigate the cause of a natural gas well blow-out that occurred on December 29, north of Fort St. John.

Saguaro Resources experienced a natural gas well blow-out at a remote site approximately 180 kms north of Fort St. John.

The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. (MST) on Dec. 29, 2018 and there were no injuries. The Commission opened its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) overnight and had dispatched two operations officers to the site.

All other wells on the site were shut in as a precaution and the site was evacuated.

An emergency response zone was established with roadblocks set up and air monitoring in place.

- Advertisement -

The flow of natural gas has been decreasing and the Commission will review plans as the company takes steps to cap the well.

There is no public in the area and the incident has been downgraded; the Commission will continue to investigate and monitor but has closed its EOC.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleTop baby names in B.C. for 2018
Next articleUpdate on the event in Grande Prairie in the Countryside South neighbourhood

RECENT STORIES

News

Update on the event in Grande Prairie in the Countryside South neighbourhood

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Update on the RCMP event on 65 Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood. On Monday, December...
Read more
News

Top baby names in B.C. for 2018

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C - In the top position for the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia this...
Read more
News

Mathews Park Frostival 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - The City of FSJ will be hosting the Annual Frostival at Mathews Park Skating...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Middleton and Lindner performing well with teams at Junior Provincial Championships

Scott Brooks -
VERNON, B.C. - Two local curlers are competing at the B.C. Junior Provincial Championship in Vernon. Sterling Middleton and Hannah Lindner have been at Provincials...

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating Lance Savard

Grande Prairie RCMP currently on scene at unfolding event in the...

Bulterys Community House financially partners with Lake View Credit Union

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.