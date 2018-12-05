-6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Canadian Natural Resources Facility near Fort McMurray - CNRL
Home Canadian Press Oilsands firm Canadian Natural cuts $1 billion from budget due to low...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Oilsands firm Canadian Natural cuts $1 billion from budget due to low oil price

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources is setting its 2019 capital budget at $1-billion less than its “normalized” range but says it will ramp up spending if heavily discounted oil prices in Western Canada rebound.

The Calgary-based company says it is targeting a 2019 base capital program of $3.7 billion, about 20 percent below its preferred range of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion.

The program includes about $3.1 billion needed to maintain production and $600 million to be spent on long-term growth projects.

- Advertisement -

Canadian Natural says a curtailment program announced by the Alberta government last weekend designed to remove 325,000 barrels per day of oil from the province’s over-taxed pipelines has already resulted in stronger forward crude prices in January.

It says it will monitor those prices and the progress of the stalled Keystone XL and Trans Mountain expansion export pipelines with the option to increase its spending by about $700 million next year if signals warrant.

The company says production in 2019 is targeted to be between 1.03 million and 1.12 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a product mix of about 76 percent oil and natural gas liquids and 24 percent dry natural gas.

Author

Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleCommunity Christmas Light Tour – presented by Burger King and Moose FM

RECENT STORIES

Energetictickets.ca Events

Community Christmas Light Tour – presented by Burger King and Moose FM

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Burger King and Moose FM present a Community Christmas Light Tour December 17 and...
Read more
Canadian Press

B.C. to introduce clean climate plan as carbon emitting LNG industry grows

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - British Columbia is poised to announce its plan to fight climate change while it accommodates the...
Read more
News

Eight people join the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The results are in for the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

One person shot after RCMP pull over a vehicle in Grande...

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a confrontation between two suspects and the Grande Prairie RCMP resulted in...

Regional District cancels December 7 meeting on the Southern Mountain Caribou...

BC Hydro to start preparations for eastern reservoir clearing at Site...

Three days left to submit Referendum Packages to the BC Service...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.