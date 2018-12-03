-8.8 C
News

One man killed in a single vehicle collision in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP attended a single vehicle fatal collision on Highway 29 near Jackfish Lake Road on November 29.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a Ford F150 pickup with two male occupants had left the highway.

The driver of the pickup was ejected and was found deceased at the scene.

Alcohol has not been ruled out as a causal factor of this collision.

The passenger sustained minor injuries.

Chetwynd RCMP is continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.

