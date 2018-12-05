One person shot after RCMP pull over a vehicle in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a confrontation between two suspects and the Grande Prairie RCMP resulted in the discharge of a police weapon.

At approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, Grande Prairie RCMP members attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. A confrontation occurred between two suspects and the officers which resulted in the discharge of a police weapon.

One suspect was injured and is being treated for injuries at a medical facility.

No officers were hurt, and the RCMP say there is no concern for public safety at any point.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding police conduct. The RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up to the serious incident, with ASIRT having carriage of the review of police actions.

The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.