The Northwoods Inn is one of the filming locations
News

Out with the old and making way for new, Northwoods Inn has sold and will be torn down

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northwoods Inn on Alaska Hwy has been sold and will be torn down to make room for new space.

Mike Buburuz, Real Estate Agent for Century 21 is representing a group of investors that have purchased the Northwoods Inn.  The intention for the property was to give it an exterior upgrade and bring the establishment back to normal operating standards.

Buburuz contacted Haab Construction, as he knows the company has been working with locals by restoring business frontages. “Taking older stuff and refacing it as that was our original intention,” said Buburuz “we want local work as much as we can.” Yet once the team went through and assessed the property it was clear this would not viable, the building would have to be taken down.

- Advertisement -

Buburuz goes on to say about the future of the space “We would like to see what interest is out there, its a large parcel, we may look to subdividing if there is a need.”

The property itself is on a larger square lot which is hard to find in its location and will possibly be new construction which is visible from the Highway bringing a new look for this part of town.

