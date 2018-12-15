Party in a Parka this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Party in the Parka, the outdoor winter celebration is back for the third year, hosted in partnership with the City of Fort St. John and the Evangel Downtown.

Celebrate the Christmas Season right downtown, this event is being held Sunday, December 16th from 5 pm – 9 pm at the green space located beside Evangel Downtown (100 Street and 100 Avenue).

Live music, dancing, fun activities, inflatables, sledding hill, mukluk skis, free food and drinks. There are tickets available for a Polish Christmas Feast at 7:15 seating ($10perperson).

For more information see the FB Event Page CLICK HERE