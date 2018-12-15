-8 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, December 15, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last year's Party in the Parka dance with music. Photo courtesy: Facebook page.
Home News Party in a Parka this Sunday
News

Party in a Parka this Sunday

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Party in the Parka, the outdoor winter celebration is back for the third year, hosted in partnership with the City of Fort St. John and the Evangel Downtown.

Celebrate the Christmas Season right downtown, this event is being held Sunday, December 16th from 5 pm – 9 pm at the green space located beside Evangel Downtown (100 Street and 100 Avenue).

Live music, dancing, fun activities, inflatables, sledding hill, mukluk skis, free food and drinks. There are tickets available for a Polish Christmas Feast at 7:15 seating ($10perperson).

- Advertisement -

For more information see the FB Event Page CLICK HERE

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articlePotable water station upgrades in Area B will be complete in the new year
Next articleCitizen group forms to have a voice in Caribou Recovery plan

RECENT STORIES

News

Citizen group forms to have a voice in Caribou Recovery plan

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A group has come together and formed the 'Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery' to create a...
Read more
News

Potable water station upgrades in Area B will be complete in the new year

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Residents of Area B in the Peace River Regional District are one step closer...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John seeking nominations of local athletes for Sports Celebration Wall

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is looking to celebrate the success of the athletes,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Suncor warns forced provincial oil cutbacks pose safety, operational risks

Adam Reaburn -
CALGARY, A.B. - Forced Alberta government crude oil production cuts next year will result in ``unintended consequences'' that could include increased safety hazards for...

Northern Health asking residents to only use the Fort St. John...

Canfor extends temporary BC curtailment

Yellow Vests Movement to rally in Fort St. John on Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.