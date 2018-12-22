-16.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, December 22, 2018
A photo of HIghway 97 Friday night - Peace FM
Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd
NewsRegional

Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP along with Peace River Traffic Services are investigating a collision on Highway 97 that claimed the life of a Dawson Creek man.

The collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. Friday between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd on Highway 97.  According to Peace FM, the initial investigation leads police to believe that the pedestrian was struck by a northbound pickup truck while attempting to cross Highway 97 from the southbound lane, where he had been dropped off.

The pedestrian, a 76-year-old from Dawson Creek, was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

While the investigation remains active and ongoing, alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

The Highway was closed for several hours for the initial stages of the RCMP investigation.

