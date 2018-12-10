Pembina pipeline confirms $1.6 billion in capital projects for 2019

CALGARY, A.B. – Pembina Pipelines has confirmed they will spend $1.6 billion on capital projects in 2019 on previously announced projects.

Of that, almost 53 percent or $900 million will be spent in the pipelines division. The 2019 capital budget for the Pipelines Division includes spending associated with the Phase VI and Phase VII expansions of the Peace Pipeline System, both of which are currently underway and anticipated to be in-service in the second half of 2019 and the first half of 2021, respectively.

Funds will also be spent on the completion of NEBC Montney Infrastructure and the Wapiti Condensate Lateral both of which are expected to be in-service in the second half of 2019.

Additional capital will be spent relating to previously known and anticipated final cleanup costs along the Peace Pipeline right-of-way, as well as communication and SCADA infrastructure upgrades.

The company will also invest $210 on the development of Duvernay II & III which includes gas processing, condensate stabilization and related infrastructure under the previously announced 20-year infrastructure development and service agreement with Chevron Canada Limited. Duvernay II & III are expected to be in service in mid to late 2019 and mid to late 2020, respectively.

Additional spending will be directed towards progressing the Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal, the Empress Expansion and the recently announced Hythe Developments project.