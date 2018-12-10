2.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 10, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A photo of the Pembina Saturn processing facility - Pembina
Home Energy News Pembina pipeline confirms $1.6 billion in capital projects for 2019
Energy NewsNews

Pembina pipeline confirms $1.6 billion in capital projects for 2019

Adam Reaburn

CALGARY, A.B. – Pembina Pipelines has confirmed they will spend $1.6 billion on capital projects in 2019 on previously announced projects.

Of that, almost 53 percent or $900 million will be spent in the pipelines division.  The 2019 capital budget for the Pipelines Division includes spending associated with the Phase VI and Phase VII expansions of the Peace Pipeline System, both of which are currently underway and anticipated to be in-service in the second half of 2019 and the first half of 2021, respectively.

Funds will also be spent on the completion of NEBC Montney Infrastructure and the Wapiti Condensate Lateral both of which are expected to be in-service in the second half of 2019.

- Advertisement -

Additional capital will be spent relating to previously known and anticipated final cleanup costs along the Peace Pipeline right-of-way, as well as communication and SCADA infrastructure upgrades.

The company will also invest $210 on the development of Duvernay II & III which includes gas processing, condensate stabilization and related infrastructure under the previously announced 20-year infrastructure development and service agreement with Chevron Canada Limited. Duvernay II & III are expected to be in service in mid to late 2019 and mid to late 2020, respectively.

Additional spending will be directed towards progressing the Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal, the Empress Expansion and the recently announced Hythe Developments project.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleCODE RED is seeking Donations

RECENT STORIES

News

CODE RED is seeking Donations

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - CODE RED is a week-long feminine hygiene drive from December 17th - 21st, 2018 CODE RED is...
Read more
News

Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.3%

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. remained steady in November at 4.3 percent. 
Read more
News

RCMP remain at a home near Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP remain at a home near the intersection of Kaps Road and the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

RCMP remain at a home near Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP remain at a home near the intersection of Kaps Road and the Alaska Highway near Charlie Lake. The...

Huskies beat Canucks in game one of weekend series

Coalition aims to put First Nations in the driver’s seat on...

Flyers to hold Christmas Family Skate on December 23

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.