Phoenix Volunteer Club's helping the community with Christmas Hampers
News

Phoenix Volunteer Club’s helping the community with Christmas Hampers

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – For the third year, the Phoenix Club has run its ‘Adopt a family Christmas Hamper Program’ and this year 119 families were helped.

The Phoenix Club uses their FB Group as a way to, connect people in need with people that can help through confidential sponsorship. Applications for families are accepted in November and the approved applicant is then asked for a wishlist. The process is that a basic description of the family, number of members and genders is listed in the group and when someone posts they would like to Sponsor that family the wishlist is then provided privately to the Sponsor.

Once the hamper items have been purchased and put together the donation is dropped at one of the Phoenix Club Coordinators for the awaiting family to go pick up.  Each hamper includes a $50 food gift card per person in the household and any items that are personal to the applicants wish list. This year Erica O’Day, Phoenix Club Coordinator for the Adopt a family Christmas Hamper Program, said “All the families this year not only received what they wanted they also got what they needed”

In previous years the Club provided 80 Christmas Hampers to the community yet with a local organization that usually runs a Christmas hamper there was a greater demand for help. The Phoenix Club fulfilled 27 applications for hampers for the Woman’s Resource Centre.

“It is really good not to turn people away, we have not had to do that before.” O’Day goes on to say, “With all the help from Santa’s Annonymous and all the people that gave cash donations and gift cards were a huge help, because of this we were able to help the kids that are in Foster Care and the last minute families we were able to help from all of the help we did not have to find Sponsors for.”

O’day concludes with “This community is amazing”

To read more about the help the Phoenix club does in the community CLICK HERE

To join the Adopt a Family Christmas Hamper Program CLICK HERE

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
