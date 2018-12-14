1.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photos from the 2013 Snowbirds performance in Fort St. John
Home Arts & Culture Planning for Fort St John Air Show is well underway
Arts & CultureNews

Planning for Fort St John Air Show is well underway

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The planning for the 2019 Fort St. John Air Show is well underway.

Fort St. John Air Show Events Organizer, Lana Neitz, says the 2019 event will be packed with talent and performers.

“We’re looking at some really neat warbirds. We’re bringing the Kitty Hawk; we’re bringing in the Harvard’s of the Harmon Rockets… we were talking with some many performers down at the ICAS airshow convention. The Snowbirds will be here, and we’ve put in a request to the military to see if they will bring any other shows to do some tactical exercises.”

- Advertisement -

According to Neitz, there will also be a huge fireworks display, and there will be some more performers added to the lineup as the show date draws near.

“It’s a phenomenal lineup; it’ll be one to please everyone of all ages.”

Nietz says the airshow’s sponsorship drive will be kicking off in January and it will help in covering costs associated with the show.

“Our sponsorship drive will begin next month, so January. We will have Darlene Hamre visiting all of the different companies. We require certain funding, of course. We’ve applied for various grants; it takes a lot of behind the scenes to provide for these aircraft.”

The Fort St. John International Airshow is taking place on July 24, 2019, at the North Peace Regional Airport.

For more information and updates, you can visit the Fort St. John Airshow’s Facebook Page.

Author

Scott Brooks
Advertisement
Previous articleDeath outside Pouce Pub deemed not suspicious

RECENT STORIES

News

Death outside Pouce Pub deemed not suspicious

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The RCMP say the death of an adult male found in Pouce Coupe on December...
Read more
News

Meeting with Federal officials about Caribou Recovery cancelled

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District says a meeting was scheduled between Area E Director Dan...
Read more
News

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass. A...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

News

Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass. A low-pressure system will spread snow...

Western oil price rally unlikely to last after curtailments begin: expert...

NEBC Yukon Trackers to host Fort McMurray Barons on Friday

Consultation meeting held on for new Seniors Housing

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.