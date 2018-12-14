Planning for Fort St John Air Show is well underway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The planning for the 2019 Fort St. John Air Show is well underway.

Fort St. John Air Show Events Organizer, Lana Neitz, says the 2019 event will be packed with talent and performers.

“We’re looking at some really neat warbirds. We’re bringing the Kitty Hawk; we’re bringing in the Harvard’s of the Harmon Rockets… we were talking with some many performers down at the ICAS airshow convention. The Snowbirds will be here, and we’ve put in a request to the military to see if they will bring any other shows to do some tactical exercises.”

- Advertisement -

According to Neitz, there will also be a huge fireworks display, and there will be some more performers added to the lineup as the show date draws near.

“It’s a phenomenal lineup; it’ll be one to please everyone of all ages.”

Nietz says the airshow’s sponsorship drive will be kicking off in January and it will help in covering costs associated with the show.

“Our sponsorship drive will begin next month, so January. We will have Darlene Hamre visiting all of the different companies. We require certain funding, of course. We’ve applied for various grants; it takes a lot of behind the scenes to provide for these aircraft.”

The Fort St. John International Airshow is taking place on July 24, 2019, at the North Peace Regional Airport.

For more information and updates, you can visit the Fort St. John Airshow’s Facebook Page.