Potable water station upgrades in Area B will be complete in the new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Area B in the Peace River Regional District are one step closer to potable water services.

In June of 2017, residents voted in favour of the Peace River Regional District improving existing sites at Prespatou, Boundary and Feye Spring. They also approved construction at Buick and Rose Prairie and ongoing maintenance of all potable water tank loader sites in Area B.

“We expect that the stations will begin to open early in the New Year,” says Paulo Eichelberger, the General Manager of Environmental Services.

“The existing stations will be shut down 1 to 7 days while they are being commissioned”, Eichelberger goes on to say, “the PRRD does not yet have the exact dates for the shut down of each station, but will provide at least two weeks notice to residents prior to each shut down so people can top up their tanks or arrange to get water from an alternate site. There will only be one station shut down at a time.”

Bear Mountain Construction, based in Dawson Creek, was awarded the contract for this work through a tender process. Since this summer, Bear Mountain has been working at the sites.

Water fees will not be charged until all five sites are fully commissioned.

Last June Area ‘B’ residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of having the Regional District provide potable water in Area B. Of the 1,010 votes cast in the referendum, 920 voted in favour of the proposal.

PRRD Area ‘B’ Director Karen Goodings explained that the provincial government would not allow the regional district to provide potable water services to residents unless they are granted permission by those residents in a referendum.

Goodings explained that the reason for the change in the rules stems from the tragedy in Walkerton, Ontario in 2000, when seven people died from consuming drinking water that was contaminated with E. coli bacteria.