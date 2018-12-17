Pouce Coupe, first non-medical cannabis retail store in the North Peace Region

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – Is now home to Weedmart, currently one of only three Government regulated non-medical cannabis retail stores in B.C.

The application process for a non-medical cannabis retail store started early for Michelle and her husband Tim Doonan for their newest business, Weedmart. The Doonan’s are known to the residents of the Village for 30 plus years as they currently own and operate two business in the Village.

The Doonan’s have been transparent with their process by talking with their community through their other businesses in the Village, by being able to speak directly with their customers there was a very clear read on the acceptance of the cannabis shop through public engagement.

The process to apply for this opportunity was not easy. With the number of background checks and security measures that are required to be put in place before the business progress can move forward, made this application for such a new business challenging. As the Doonan’s own a private Liquor Store they are familiar with the steps and structure, the government implements yet cannabis sales have been more structured and require tighter controls even including the name selection for their business.

The cannabis product that is sold at the Weedmart location is originally purchased from a Government website and is trucked to their shop from a secure and bonded trucking company. All cannabis products no matter their form that is sold will be contained in secure fully closed black packages with their proper Provincial and Federal stamps and a list of contents such as CBD and THC on the package. There will be no visible cannabis in the store. A binder with information on the cannabis products and their forms, such as flowers, pre-rolled, oils or capsules is available for customers to look through before purchasing their product.

Doonan is excited to be able to offer cannabis products to the area, “this gives the average person that wants cannabis oil for their fibromyalgia or capsules for their arthritis pain to come into the store and buy it, said Doonan, she goes on to say “opening a line of communication and helping to educate people, there has been a high interest from people curious and seeking information on oil and its benefits. We will be able to help people and reduce the stigma attached to using cannabis products for health.”

Doonan is also happy to be providing a clean product that is true to its content as it is regulated by the Government and not coming from some unknown source.

Following all the policies and procedures by the book regarding their new shop’s setup is what Doonan feels has ensured moving forward with the steps to officially opening. There have been visits by two Government inspectors, and the security measures in place at Weedmart make it like Fort Knox.

The Governments priority is to protect minors from the use of cannabis, and so 19 plus is the law to enter the retail location or carry cannabis on your person.

There are many resources online as to what the new rules and regulations are to handling, transporting and consuming cannabis and its important to understand the law to consume responsibly.

