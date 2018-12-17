Prince George RCMP looking for missing person

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not been seen in more than two weeks.

On Saturday December 15th, 2018, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a missing person, 23 year old Kari Lea-Anne BAXTER of Prince George. The last confirmed sighting of Kari in Prince George is believed to be Saturday December 1st.

Although Kari has been known to travel to Fort St. John, BC and Grande Prairie, Alberta, it is unusual for her to leave without advising family.

Kari BAXTER is described as:

First Nations female

168 cm (5’6″)

67 kg (148 lbs)

Brown eyes

Long brown hair

Tattoos including a dream catcher on her neck

If you have any information about Kari BAXTER or where she might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online atwww.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.