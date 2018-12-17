-8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A photo from TransCanada of pipeline construction.
Home Canadian Press Protesters boo Quebec, free trade at Calgary rally supporting oil industry
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Protesters boo Quebec, free trade at Calgary rally supporting oil industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – Angry protesters demanding that Canada build new pipelines interrupted speeches by Calgary’s mayor and councillors at a downtown rally today.

Loud boos rose from the crowd at any mention of Quebec or free trade after city council passed a resolution declaring its support for the oil and gas industry.

The resolution also called for solutions to a crisis in low oil prices blamed on a lack of pipeline export capacity.

- Advertisement -

Rally organizer Cody Battershill of Canada Action stepped up to ask the crowd of around 1,000 to stop shouting when Mayor Naheed Nenshi began to speak in French _ a message aimed at the people of Quebec.

A volley of boos also rang out when Coun. Peter Demong pointed out that Quebec City council supports pipeline construction and, therefore, Calgary residents should buy Canadian cheese, not take part in trade boycotts.

Tim Vader, who says he is an under-employed wellsite geologist, says he attended the rally to protest and send a message to Ottawa.

“We’ve had enough of the globalist elite determining how the rest of the world and average Canadians are going to live,” he said Monday. “I’m tired of it.”

There were a scattering of yellow construction vests in the audience but none of those interviewed said they are associated with the anti-United Nations Yellow Vest Canada group that held rallies in Calgary and other cities across Canada on Sunday.

Vader, who was wearing a vest, said he identifies with vest-wearing French workers who have been recently staging sometimes-violent protests against their government.

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Advertisement
Previous articleHuskies sweep weekend series against North Peace Navigators

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Health Connections modified holiday schedule

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Health Connections Bus Program will be running on a modified schedule starting December...
Read more
News

Pouce Coupe, first non-medical cannabis retail store in the North Peace Region

Tracy Teves -
POUCE COUPE, B.C. - Is now home to Weedmart, currently one of only three Government regulated non-medical cannabis retail...
Read more
Canadian Press

Energy assessment law needed to avoid another Trans Mountain impasse, PM says

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is overhauling how Canada assesses big energy projects in a bid...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Energy assessment law needed to avoid another Trans Mountain impasse, PM...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is overhauling how Canada assesses big energy projects in a bid to ensure new projects can...

Coldest Night of the Year 2019

Trackers win at home on Friday over Barons

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Christmas Greetings

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.