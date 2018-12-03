PRRD hosts Southern Mountain Caribou Engagement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The PRRD is hosting a meeting on December 7th, 2018, to receive a delegation from the Ministry in regards to the Provincial/Federal/First Nation discussions that have been taking place about the protection of the Burnt Pine Caribou Herd.

For the past several month’s talks regarding the Caribou Recovery Plan will affect an area of land west of Chetwynd, this proposed protection act for the Burnt Pine Herd will have substantial effects upon communities in the region and yet no one has directly consulted with the people that will be most affected.

These communities are able to thrive because of the land their livelihoods are dependent on and this is the same land the Provincial/Federals/First Nation discussions want to protect and reserve for the caribou.

November 23, 2018, the PRRD released a Press Release, (to view CLICK HERE) which outlines the events that have taken place to date. These events have not been truthful or consistent with a process that will affect so many people.

As quoted from the fore mentioned Press Release ‘The Provincial Government does not have a mandate to continue to make deals that will devastate communities and the way of life in the PRRD without involving the residents and industrial partners in our region.’

The main purpose of the meeting is to receive a delegation from Assistant Deputy Minister Jennifer McGuire, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy regarding the current status of the provincial/federal/First Nation discussions regarding caribou recovery activities west of Chetwynd.

