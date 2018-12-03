-8.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 3, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Credit: Fish &  Wildlife Compensation
Home News PRRD hosts Southern Mountain Caribou Engagement
News

PRRD hosts Southern Mountain Caribou Engagement

Tracy Teves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The PRRD is hosting a meeting on December 7th, 2018, to receive a delegation from the Ministry in regards to the Provincial/Federal/First Nation discussions that have been taking place about the protection of the Burnt Pine Caribou Herd.

For the past several month’s talks regarding the Caribou Recovery Plan will affect an area of land west of Chetwynd, this proposed protection act for the Burnt Pine Herd will have substantial effects upon communities in the region and yet no one has directly consulted with the people that will be most affected.

These communities are able to thrive because of the land their livelihoods are dependent on and this is the same land the Provincial/Federals/First Nation discussions want to protect and reserve for the caribou.

- Advertisement -

November 23, 2018, the PRRD released a Press Release, (to view CLICK HERE) which outlines the events that have taken place to date. These events have not been truthful or consistent with a process that will affect so many people.

As quoted from the fore mentioned Press Release ‘The Provincial Government does not have a mandate to continue to make deals that will devastate communities and the way of life in the PRRD without involving the residents and industrial partners in our region.’

The main purpose of the meeting is to receive a delegation from Assistant Deputy Minister Jennifer McGuire, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy regarding the current status of the provincial/federal/First Nation discussions regarding caribou recovery activities west of Chetwynd.

For more information on the meeting CLICK HERE

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement
Previous articleIn memory of Fred Jarvis

RECENT STORIES

News

In memory of Fred Jarvis

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Former Mayor of Taylor Fred Jarvis unexpectantly passed away, he was an important and influential person...
Read more
News

Out with the old and making way for new, Northwoods Inn has sold and will be torn down

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northwoods Inn on Alaska Hwy has been sold and will be torn down...
Read more
News

One man killed in a single vehicle collision in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP attended a single vehicle fatal collision on Highway 29 near Jackfish Lake Road on November...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – on the dark side...

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report Almost all of us use Facebook. We scroll through our newsfeeds, post pictures of our kids, ‘like’ and comment on our friends’...

One man killed in a single vehicle collision in Chetwynd

Federal government failed to get oil moving, prompted oil cut says...

Trackers perform well at home on Sunday against Royals

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.