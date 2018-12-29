RCMP advising against traveling on Alberta Highways

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta RCMP are advising motorists to re-consider their travel plans in Northern and Central Alberta.

Heavy snow that started in B.C. is now covering northern parts of both provinces. Many highways in Northern Alberta are listed as snow covered with blowing snow.

- Advertisement -

For updates on roads in Alberta, visit 511.alberta.ca. For highway conditions in B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca

S/Sgt. Rodney Koscielny with the Alberta RCMP says “Northern Alberta, Western Alberta, and Central Alberta are currently experiencing heavy snowfall and extremely poor road conditions. R.C.M.P. are advising everyone to re-consider travel at this time. Stony Plain Detachment is currently investigating a collision involving 30 vehicles.”

In the B.C. Peace, the snow started Saturday morning and could continue until Sunday. Accumulations could be anywhere from 10 to 20 cm.

Snowfall warnings remain in place for Northeast B.C. and many parts of Alberta. For more about the weather warnings where you live, click here.