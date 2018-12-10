RCMP arrest suspect in Charlie Lake in connection to Pouce Coupe murder

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North District Major Crimes Unit has arrested a male in Charlie Lake in connection with the death of Troy Streeper.

On Friday Jessie Romeo Fougere was charged with manslaughter, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Then on December 8, investigators determined that Fougere was in residence in Charlie Lake. The residence was contained with assistance from the Fort St. John RCMP, North District Major Crimes, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

After an extensive attempt at negotiation, the RCMP Emergency Response Team entered the residence and arrested the suspect.

On February 16, 2017, the RCMP started their investigation into the suspicious death of Troy Streeper in Pouce Coupe. Streeper was 55 years old and a resident of Dawson Creek. The RCMP believe Fougere and Streeper were known to each other.

Fougere made his first court appearance in Dawson Creek on December 9 and is now scheduled to appear in Dawson Creek Provincial Court December 11 at 9:30 a.m.