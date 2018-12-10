2.1 C
Fort St. John
Monday, December 10, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
One police car was seen at the home Sunday morning.
Home News RCMP arrest suspect in Charlie Lake in connection to Pouce Coupe murder
News

RCMP arrest suspect in Charlie Lake in connection to Pouce Coupe murder

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North District Major Crimes Unit has arrested a male in Charlie Lake in connection with the death of Troy Streeper.

On Friday Jessie Romeo Fougere was charged with manslaughter, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.  Then on December 8, investigators determined that Fougere was in residence in Charlie Lake.  The residence was contained with assistance from the Fort St. John RCMP, North District Major Crimes, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

- Advertisement -

After an extensive attempt at negotiation, the RCMP Emergency Response Team entered the residence and arrested the suspect.

On February 16, 2017, the RCMP started their investigation into the suspicious death of Troy Streeper in Pouce Coupe.  Streeper was 55 years old and a resident of Dawson Creek.  The RCMP believe Fougere and Streeper were known to each other.

Fougere made his first court appearance in Dawson Creek on December 9 and is now scheduled to appear in Dawson Creek Provincial Court December 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Author

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement
Previous articleGodsmack and Volbeat heading out on tour with stop in Dawson Creek

RECENT STORIES

News

Godsmack and Volbeat heading out on tour with stop in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Grammy-nominated Danish band Volbeat confirmed seventeen new tour dates with Godsmack throughout the U.S....
Read more
Canadian Press

Natural gas bills in British Columbia set to rise after pipeline explosion

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. - Most British Columbia residents will pay more for natural gas after an Enbridge pipeline exploded in...
Read more
Energy News

Pembina pipeline confirms $1.6 billion in capital projects for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
CALGARY, A.B. - Pembina Pipelines has confirmed they will spend $1.6 billion on capital projects in 2019 on previously...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #2 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 127

Warning: array_merge(): Argument #1 is not an array in /home/energet6/public_html/wp-includes/widgets/class-wp-widget-custom-html.php on line 134

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Pembina pipeline confirms $1.6 billion in capital projects for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
CALGARY, A.B. - Pembina Pipelines has confirmed they will spend $1.6 billion on capital projects in 2019 on previously announced projects. Of that, almost 53...

CODE RED is seeking Donations

Unemployment rate remains steady at 4.3%

Tony N Tina’s Wedding Dinner Theatre produced by Stage North

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.