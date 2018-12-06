RCMP investigate theft of loaded flat deck trailer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2018 flat deck trailer, taken from a job site on 269 Rd, Fort St John, on December 5, 2018.

Police say the trailer bearing BC license plate 5717IU has a very unique appearance.

The trailer is described as:

A tandem axle

Having a light bar on the front of the trailer

Having a white light pole on the front of the trailer, a tidy tank in the middle and two red heaters on the back

Having labels for D. Bauer on the equipment

The Fort St John RCMP ask anyone who has information in this matter to contact police.

If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.