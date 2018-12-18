RCMP investigate theft of trailer loaded with UTV

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On December 17, 2018, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen side by side (UTV) and trailer from a business located in the area of 89th Ave/107th St, Fort St John, B.C.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours on December 17, 2018. The suspect(s) damaged the fence and entered the property with a van before hooking up to the trailer and leaving the area.

Description of items stolen:

UTV: Blue and black, 2018 Kawasaki TeryX4 800

Trailer:

2018 Lamar 83 x 14’ Tandem axle trailer with

4’ standup mesh gate and

spare tire with rim mounted on right side of the trailer.

Suspect Vehicle:

The suspect vehicle was described as an older model GMC Safari or Ford Astro min-van.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.