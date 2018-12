WEMBLEY, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP are looking for the publics help to locate a missing 14-year-old from Wembley.

Jonah Cincurak was last seen on December 11, 2018, and is described as 5’4″, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a winter coat and green ball cap.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jonah Cincurak please contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955.