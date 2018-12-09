-5.6 C
One police car was seen at the home Sunday morning.
RCMP remain at a home near Charlie Lake

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP remain at a home near the intersection of Kaps Road and the Alaska Highway near Charlie Lake.

The RCMP have confirmed North District Major Crimes is handling the investigation.  We’ve been told a press release will be issued after the accused has a bail hearing.

Eyewitnesses tell Energeticcity.ca the RCMP have been at the home since Saturday and remain on scene as of Sunday morning.  The RCMP have not released any information about what is happening at the home.

As we get more information, we post updates on Energeticcity.ca

If you have any information about this incident, you’d like to share, email news@moosefm.ca.

 

Adam Reaburn
